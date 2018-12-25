National farmers’ day celebrated at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
being celebrated throughout the country on 23 of December every year, farmers’ Day Celebration was held across the valley.
Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi inaugurated ‘Farmers Day Celebration’ camp at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi. Speaking on the occasion, Director said that farmers are the real heroes who produce food and life is sustained due to their efforts.
While appreciating the role of farmers in day to day life he said the prosperity of a nation depends upon the well being of farming community.
Director stressed upon the officers to reach out to farmers collectively and provide every kind of advice on real time basis as per area specialty and market availability.
They should see the interests of farmers and demand in the market to achieve the goal of doubling the farmers income.
He advised the officers to take the farmers on board while preparing any farmer friendly scheme or programme.
Director asked the farmers to adopt area based, product based integrated farming and cultivate high value crops with value addition to increase their income. He stressed that the farmers must try to brand their products and adopt cooperative based market linking so that the agriculture sector is made remunerative.
Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar Syed Waseem Ahmad Shah while highlighting the importance of the day said that this day is being celebrated in honour of Late Chaudhary Charan Singh’s Birthday who was also a great farmer leader and 5th Prime Minister of the Country.
On the occasion, some progressive participating farmers shared their experience in adopting integrated farming and success stories.
While interacting with the farmers experts of the Department provided awareness lecturers regarding Apiculture, Mushroom, Crop Husbandry, Vegetable Production, and made the farmers aware about the various farmer welfare schemes being undertaken by the department.
Among others Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Deepak Kumar Kuchroo, District Officers, Sub Divisional Level Officers ,other concerned and more than 100 male and female farmers were also present.