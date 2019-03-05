Dr Qayum Hamid Changal
Without wasting much of your very precious time, let me put you a straight question. Nation wants to know why on earth is noise the integral part of your Prime Time Shows?
Earlier we would switch on our TV sets to expect some news but now all we anticipate is an unpleasant uproar.
And, I am honored to convey you that you do not disappoint us at all. No surprises at all, it always interferes with our peace of mind. No hard feelings.
The larger debate panels add further misery to already disconsolate situation. A dozen of experts caged in the apertures and all of them together firing their obstreperous opinions is riotous.
Either all of them are allowed to speak at once or none of them is permitted to speak at all. This all or none principle could be averted to make it look more sensible, people as well as eco-friendly.
At the end of the day none of us want to spend a couple of hours in the fish market.
Dear news anchors, I must salute you all for anchoring the whole lot of sensation to our television screens.
Sometimes it seems the whole objective to provoke public interest or excitement at the expense of accuracy is borrowed from Bollywood and, much attention is paid to the soaps shown by Star Plus too.
For God's sake tell us one thing. How on this planet you have an access to end number of breaking news? Only to gain the attention of viewers this curriculum of “Breaking News” has no end point. And, most of the times they culminate in the brutal murder of the science of reasoning.
Your headlines displayed on our screens remind me of the distasteful dialogues of the early 1980s movies.
Sometimes there is no connect between the content and a headline, but only for the sake of sensation it takes an ugly turn. It is a grimy crumbling journalism. Wait! Is it really the journalism?
TRP is the whole story. Even the most sensitive of the issues are presented in a way that it loses the plot. All of you all literally competing for a common news to make it look more attractive.
Unfortunately, it turns out to be the genocide of judgment, enterprise a trash inside a trash bin.
There is no deep reportage, no sensible documentaries. Only debates, debates and debates.
To add insult to wounds, the free hand is given to a news anchor as well as the guests who debate to abuse each other as well as the sentiments of a third person.
This kind of reporting is creating rift amongst various communities. Listening to it means adding the garbage of hatred to our grey matter. It is scornfully abusive. It ridicules. It eliminates logic, fiction is engineered.
News needs to be presented like a news. It is stretched from all sides, made to travel through the tubes so irrational and unsound.
Let us hope in near future we are able to listen to the news in its real shape and size. No doubt we all have our likes and dislikes. But when you are holding the position of presenting the news to us it must be conveyed with utmost sensibility and honesty.
Let news be just the news. It looks more beautiful that way. No bridal make-ups please. All the best!
qhchangal@gmail.com