Nasir expresses grief over Maharaja Bazaar fire incident

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the incident of fire in which many gutted shops at Maharaja Bazaar in Srinagar.

While expressing grief over the incident Nasir Aslam Wani said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the incident of conflagration that took place at Maharaj Bazaar in Amira Kadal. I express my heartfelt sympathies to those who have suffered losses.”

Provincial president while demanding adequate compensation and dignified rehabilitation of the shopkeepers said, “I urge the divisional administration to assess the damages to the traders in order to ensure the early rehabilitation of affected traders. In this hour of grief I am in complete unison with those who have suffered material losses. I pray to almighty to keep our houses, and business establishments secure from the scourge of fire. Furthermore I also urge the incumbent governor administration to do a safety audit of main market places of the city in order to ensure that such incidents don’t occur in the future.”