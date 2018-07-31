Naseer was shot before my eyes,says widow of slain CRPF constable

Javid SofiPulwama:
At slain CRPF constable’s house in Naira village of Pulwama district, his young widow and an old father narrate how helplessly they sawNaseer falling to bullets before their eyes.
“On Sunday evening at around 9:30 PM, three armed youth, one sprouting a small beard and two younger to him and clean shaven, barged into our house,” recalled aged Wali Mohammad Rather father of slain CRPF man, Naseer Ahmad Rather of Naira Village, adding he and his slain son had returned barely few minutes ago from a nearby mosque and were taking a nap in kitchen when her fear stricken daughter came rushing to them and broke the news about presence of three armed men in their house.
The father went into the room. “The three gun men clad in pherans identified themselves as militants and one among the trio asked for food in Kashmiri and the father provided.”
A sudden knock at a window from backside of two story house alarmed the gunmen and they started running out leaving the food untouched.
“They asked us to guide them to the way out and took Naseer along,” the father said.
As per the family account the worried father and Naseer wife, Nilofar followed them.
“The aged father was sent back after walking a couple of steps and so was his elder brother but Nilofar, who sensed that the gun men had wrong intentions, followed them who were taking Naseer to a narrow alley. The father too kept an eye from a distance.”
As per reports, the wife pleaded with the gun men to let her husband go but “she was taunted in return and what followed was horrific for Nilofar to witness”.
“Two gun men caught hold of his two arms and the other moved some steps ahead and aimed his gun towards Naseer,” traumatized Nilofar said.
Nilofar, who by now was sure that the gun men were going to kill her husband, made a desperate attempt to save her husband from the clutches of the gunmen. “To shield Naseer, she positioned herself between the husband and the militant aiming at him.”
“I attempted to set him free but they pushed me away and then fired few shots in my direction which hit the ground very close to my feet,” the widow of the slain CRPF constable said. The fire shots have left marks on plinths of two hose in the alley.
Frightened by the fire shots as Nilofar moved few steps back in the narrow alley “the gun man fired volley of bullets into Naseer’s abdomen”.
Seeing her husband in a pool of blood, Nilofar said she cried loudly and raised a hue and cry which alarmed her in laws who rushed to the scene and shifted Naseer to DH Pulwama where he was declared dead on arrival.
Naseer, who had joined CRPF in 2006, was posted with CRPF 182 battalion in Pulwama from past couple of years. He was transferred to join a new battalion in Srinagar on 5th of August.
He was at home for last three days. He is survived by a three year kid, AsrarNaseer, who was seen playing with some kids at his courtyard ignorant with the tragedy that had stricken him at a tender age. The aged Rather, whose throat seems dry and finds difficulty in talking, said that Naseerhad promised Asrar that he would drop him to school, which were opening after summer break, on Monday in his own vehicle.
“His father was snatched before fulfilling the promise,” the dejected father said.
A youth, who emerged from a gathering of mourners at Naira and introduced himself as a paramedic informed that Nilofar is expecting and is nursing a two month baby in her womb. He was looking very upset for a baby who has been orphaned prior to birth.