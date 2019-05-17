Naseer Ganaie is KWJA President

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Kashmir Working Journalist Association (KWJA) Thursday held elections for different posts of the body, with all members showing enthusiasm in the electoral process.

A ballot-based polls and nomination process were held at the Press Club of Kashmir.

The ballot based elections was held from 1 pm to 4 pm for the post of general secretary, which witnessed 90 percent polling.

After due processes, senior journalist Naseer Ganai was elected as president, Hakeem Irfan as vice president, Samaan Lateef as general secretary, and Saima Bhat as Secretary of the KWJA.