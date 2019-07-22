NASA prepares to send ''first woman and next man'' on Moon in 2024

July 22, 2019 | Press Trust of India

As NASA marked the 50th anniversary of the historic first Moon landing, the US space agency is preparing to take its next giant leap with the ambitious Artemis programme that could see the "first woman and the next man" walk on the lunar surface.



Artemis is named after the twin sister of Apollo who is also the Goddess of the Moon and the hunt.



NASA said the mission "encompasses all of our efforts to return humans to the Moon -- which will prepare us and propel us on to Mars."



The programme to return astronauts to the lunar surface is planned to launch by 2024, according to the US space agency.



"Through the Artemis programme, we will see the first woman and the next man walk on the surface of the Moon. As the 'torch bringer,' literally and figuratively, Artemis will light our way to Mars," the US space agency said in a statement.