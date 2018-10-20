Narula for speedy, quality disposal of public grievances

Reviews working of JK Governor’s Grievance Cell
Srinagar:
Principal Secretary to Governor, Umang Narula on Friday urged officials to work in close coordination and provide speedy and quality disposal of public grievances.
Principal Secretary to Governor took a review meeting with various heads of departments of Kashmir Division Chairman, J&K SSRB, Chief Engineer (PHE), Chief Engineer (R&B), Chief Engineer (PDD), Director, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Director, Social Welfare, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Mission Director, ICDS and Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.
All the concerned Heads of Departments were impressed upon to dispose of the complaints/grievances within the prescribed time lines so that delivery of citizen services at grass root level is ensured with greater accountability. It was further suggested that the internal grievance redressal mechanism should be institutionalized at the departmental level to respond to the urgent grievances and demands of the general public on most immediate basis.
It transpired during the meeting that since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during 20th June to 19th October, 2018, the Grievance Cell received 26,821 complaints/grievances of which 26,181 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal and only 305 complaints/grievances are under process.
Similarly, all the three Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations/deputations and individuals as per the notified schedule. The three Advisors to Governor have attended/heard 907 delegations and 832 individuals from 17th July, 2018 till date. All the grievances received by the Advisors have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned Field Officers/Departments for their immediate redressal, disposal. Besides, on the directions of Governor, the Advisors are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.
In total, during this period, 28,904 grievances were received, 28,394 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal and 305 grievances are under process as on 19.10.2018.