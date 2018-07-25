Narrow escape for family in Ganderbal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A family on Tuesday had narrow escaped after a branch of walnut tree came crashing down on their two-storey residential house at Akhone Mohallah area of Gund tehsil of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, said a police official.
SHO Police Station Gund said that due to rains and strong winds, a branch of walnut tree came crashing down on the tin roof of residential house belonging to Javaid Ahmad Malik Son of Abdul Rashid Malik resident of Akhone Mohallah Gund when all the family members were present inside the house.
However, no injury or loss of life was reported in the incident.