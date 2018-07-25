About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Narrow escape for family in Ganderbal

Published at July 25, 2018 09:51 AM 0Comment(s)1887views


Narrow escape for family in Ganderbal

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A family on Tuesday had narrow escaped after a branch of walnut tree came crashing down on their  two-storey residential house at Akhone Mohallah area of Gund tehsil of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, said a police official.

SHO Police Station Gund said that due to rains and strong winds, a branch of walnut tree came crashing down on the tin roof of residential house belonging to Javaid Ahmad Malik Son of Abdul Rashid Malik resident of Akhone Mohallah Gund when all the family members were present inside the house.

However, no injury or loss of life was reported in the incident.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top