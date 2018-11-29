Narbal boy’s family appeals him to return home

Blames police for pushing Ishfaq to militancy
Irfan YattooSrinagar, 28 Nov:
Members of a family from Sozeith, Narbal area of Budgam, Wednesday staged a silent protest in Press Enclave, Srinagar against police. Their son Ishfaq has reportedly joined militant ranks and they blame the police for his decision. The family members appealed their son to return home.
Ishfaq was working with a private company in Budgam. According to the family members he left his home 20 days before for routine work and did not return since.
Ishfaq’s father Abdul Rashid Khan said that a few days back when his picture posing AK 47 rifle went viral on social media, they came to know that he has joined the militant ranks. “It was a shock for the family,” Khan said.
Ishfaq’s sister, Firdousa Bano blamed the police for her brother’s decision to join militant ranks. She said earlier in October first her father was detained in Parimpora police station and later her brothers were also taken into custody and tortured.
“After releasing my father, police detained Ishfaq for two weeks and after his release, our younger brother Ummer Khan was slapped with Public Safety Act (PSA),” she said.
"While Umar is languishing in Kotbhalwal jail, Ishfaq has left home and has reportedly joined militant ranks. He should shun the path of militancy and return back home and take care of his family,” Firdousa said.
Ishfaq has four sisters, one is married. His mother is a heart patient and father is unable to work. Firdousa said, “Ishfaq is only hoping of the troubled family.”
Another sister Wazira Bano also blamed the police for Ishfaq’s decision. “He was brutally tortured by police, his beard was pulled out during torture,” Wazira said adding that their house was vandalized by the forces.
“Even teargas shells were shot inside our house,” Wazira said amid tearful eyes.
“We did not file any missing report because we thought he will come back. Earlier when he was working with a private tower construction company he used to come back home after two or three weeks. After his photo went viral we are worried and shocked,” she said.
A police official at Parimpora Police station said that the family has not lodged any missing report in the police station.