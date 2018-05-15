Narayana hospital conducts high risk orthopaedic surgery on a 104-year-old patient

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super-specialty Hospital (SMVDNSH) on Monday said that it has successfully conducted a very high risk Orthopaedic surgery on a 104 years old patient recently.
According to a spokesman, Daropadi Devi, aged about 104 years, from Jammu City, sustained fracture of hip region after she fell at home few days ago.
“She sought consultation with Dr Vikas Padha, Consultant-Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement surgeon who after getting her investigated thoroughly took up the challenge of managing her case despite very high risk involved in its management.”
The spokesman said that day after her admission in the hospital, she was operated upon by Orthopaedic team lead, Dr Padha himself .
According to Padha, Daropadi Devi was treated by Minimally Invasive Surgery using latest technique, technology and equipment’s available at hospital. “This high-risk surgery was completed in about 30 minutes without any significant blood loss. There was no need of any blood transfusion after the surgery.”
Padha further stated that such types of fractures in the hip region are very challenging cases to operate upon especially in advanced geriatric age group of above 100 years due to poor quality of bone and other risk factors involved.