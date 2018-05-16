About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Naqash, Mir express concern over civilian killings in Palestine

Published at May 16, 2018 04:41 AM 0Comment(s)432views


Srinagar:

 Senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and JKLF Chairman (H) Javaid Ahmad Mir while expressing grief and concern over the massacre of Palestinians said the war waged on people of Palestine by Israel on behest of America is highly condemnable and inhuman.
“People of Kashmir can understand the pain and agony of Palestinians well as they themselves are reeling under occupation from several decades under which they are being slaughtered day in and day out aimed to suppress their voices,” he said. “The leaders said despite themselves the victims of conflict the people of Kashmir will continue to stand with Palestinian people with determination,” adding, Israel must respect the right to peaceful protest and the principle of proportionality in the use of force.


 

