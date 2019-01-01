Nanda for swift completion of development works in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 31:
Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda today visited Mathwar, Bhalwal and Akhnoor blocks in Jammu to review the progress of development works undertaken in these areas and called for swift completion of these projects.
According to an official, the Secretary was accompanied by Director General, RDD, Jammu, Rehana Batul, Additional Secretary, RDD& PR, Rakesh Badyal and ACD Jammu, Aijaz Qaiser and other officers/officials of the Department.
The Secretary also visited the block offices and checked MGNERA registers, tour diaries, stock registers, work distribution orders and other documents.
While inspecting the blocks, the Secretary directed the concerned authorities to expedite the development works under MGNERGA and other schemes so that the same are put to public use at the earliest.
She also directed for strictly maintaining the material-labor ratio while laying stress on the construction of the community works in the villages so that maximum people can avail the benefit of the development works and assets being created by the department.
Later, she interacted with the locals and assured them of every possible help by the department.
Sheetal also apprised the public about the importance of Panchayats asking them to monitor every work being executed in their Panchayats, the official added.