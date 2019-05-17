Naming rape victim brazen violation of law: JJB

May 17, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

SHO directed to investigate video clip

Two days after rape case of a minor girl, Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) Ganderbal has issued an order saying that naming a rape victim and capturing video is a brazen violation of the law.

As per an order, the JJB Ganderbal has been informed through an application by the Legal Cum Probationary Officer, JJB Ganderbal that some media person has uploaded the video clip with regard to the rape incident which happened at Ganderbal.

“In the said clip, the person has disclosed name of the victim (minor). It is total brazen violation of the laws on the subject,” reads the order issued by Principal Magistrate JJB Ganderbal.

It said that as such it has sought a direction upon the P/S concerned to register the case in accordance with the relevant provisions of the law.

“The video clip was also shown to the undersigned and the name of the victim is being narrated by the said reporter. As such SHO Police Station, Ganderbal is directed to investigate about the video clip and also proceed under relevant provisions of the law,” it said.

The order directed the Legal Cum Probationary Officer, JJB, Ganderbal, to send the video clip to the SHO Police Station concerned.

”The copy of the order be forwarded to SHO P/S Ganderbal for compliance. The compliance report be submitted before this court by or before 22/ 05/ 2019,” it said.

The minor girl was raped by a youth in Ganderbal and the came to light on 14 May. The police have arrested the accused in the case.

Pertinently, Ganderbal Police registered a case FIR No: 102/2019 under section 23 Prevention of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 228-A RPC against social media reporters who have publicised identity of rape victim.

“General public is hereby informed that the publication of real name of rape victim is a criminal offence under POCSO Act. Investigation in the matter is going on,” reads a statement issued by police.

The video that went viral on social media had drawn severe criticism from several quarters. There is a Supreme Court ruling that names, identities of victims of rape and sexual assault shouldn't be disclosed.