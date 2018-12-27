Name those who pushed you to BJP: Rasheed asks Mehbooba

Srinagar:
Reacting to a revelations by former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti that she was compelled by few party leaders to go against her wishes and to form an alliance with BJP, a confession that PDP’s agenda of alliance was an agenda of vested interests, AIP President Er Rasheed said that Mehbooba Mufti should apologize to the people of the state for preferring choice of her blue-eyed colleagues over the interests of Kashmiris.
In a statement issued today, Rasheed said that what Mehbooba Mufti has said is unfortunate and has unmasked the harsh reality that Mehbooba and her party have no ideology and have been following an agenda that suits their personal likes and interests. It is unfortunate to say that her own words are a confession that she lacks will, commitment, sincerity and dedications towards all that what she has been preaching and promising in the public domain.
It is mandatory for Mehbooba Mufti to name those individuals who compelled her for the alliance with the BJP and she must also reveal what were the reasons that she succumbed to the pressure tactics of few individuals and betrayed the entire masses. She needs to know she and her colleagues were not running a private enterprise but a political party that promised to represent aspirations and sentiments of masses.
Rasheed added that even if one believes in what she says, should she not have faced the situation and expelled those traitors within her party, rather trying to befool Kashmiris now and trying to gain false sympathy.
Mehbooba Mufti has unfortunately not only disappointed Kashmiris but her revelations have broken the trust of all those who voted for PDP in 2014, he said.