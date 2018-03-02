Name officials who suspended Ahangar as Dir SKIMS: HC to Govt

Insha LatiefSrinagar:
The High Court on Thursday asked for names of the officials, who suspended former Director, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura and ex-officio Secretary to Government, Dr. AG Ahangar.
The single bench of Justice MK Hanjura said the government shall also answer why Ahangar was not permitted to resume duties as the Director of SKIMS.
The court said names of all officials, who participated in the decision making shall be produced before the court.
The same bench had stayed the government order 45-GAD of 2018 dated January 6, 2018, relieving Ahanger from the post of Director SKIMS after three doctors of the hospital were found doing private practice.
The court had also directed government to file a statement of facts to a fresh contempt petition filed by Ahanger.
Ahangar filed contempt petition against G R Mir, presently posted as Additional Secretary to Government, General Administration Department, Civil Secretariat Jammu.
On January 11, 2018, Ahanagar rejoined the duties as Director SKIIMS on court’s order. However, the government appointed Dr Omar Javed Shah as Director SKIMS on the very next day of the court orders.
A day later, meeting of the governing body of SKIMS was convened in Jammu and being the member secretary of the governing body, Ahangar flew to Jammu. However, he was not allowed to participate in the meeting and instead Dr. Omar Javed Shah was allowed to participate as a member secretary, where various decisions were taken.
Ahangar in his petition said he talked to private secretary of the chairperson and Chief Secretary but they expressed their helplessness.
He said the all persons of the governing body were aware of the order passed by the court.
The High Court order seeking names officials who ordered suspension of Ahangar as Director SKIMS came a day after the government suspended Dr Ahangar, who was presently posted as secretary (coordination) in Health and Medical Education Department.
“Consequent upon the approval of the governing body and pending inquiry, Dr Ahangar is placed under suspension with immediate effect,” reads the GAD order.
The suspension order stated that Ahangar would remain attached to H&ME department during the period of his suspension.
