Naib Tehsildar Sopore caught red-handed taking bribe

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Anti Corruption Bureau (North Kashmir) on Monday arrested Naib Tehsiladar Sopore while demanding and accepting bribe for recording mutataion of land in the revenue records.



Officials said that on Monday a written complaint was lodged in Police Station Anti-Corruption Bureau (North Kashmir), wherein it was alleged that Naib Tehsildar Sopore, namely Fayaz Ahmad Wani was demanding bribe for recording the mutation of the land in the revenue records.



On this complaint, a Case FIR No. 01/2019 under section 5(2) J&K P.C Act Svt; 2006, 4-A Amendment Act- 2014 was registered and investigation taken up, officials said.



"During the course of investigation, a successful trap team was constituted that laid a successful trap. The said Naib Tehsildar was caught red handed in his office while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. 12000 from the complainant, " officials said adding that further investigation into the case is going on.