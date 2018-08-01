Naib Tehsildar arrested for molesting widow: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a Naib Tehsildar of Chak Malal in Khour block for allegedly molesting a widow.
Police said that Naib Tehsildar of Chak Malal namely Hans Raj resident of Kotbalwal was arrested by the police soon after a case against him was registered at police station Khour.
Angered over the incident, locals held a protest demonstration against the molestation incident of a widow by the revenue official.
Immediately, the police swung into action and they arrested the revenue officer under FIR Number 59 of 2018 under sections 354 and 509 of RPC.