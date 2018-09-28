Nahida scales Mount Deo Tibba

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Braving rains and snowfall, Valley’s mountain girl, Nahida Manzoor, successfully reached the summit of the second highest peak in Himachal Pradesh ‘Mount Deo Tibba’, looming at an elevation of 6,001 meters, on Wednesday last week.
Nahida, 23, who was leading the 18 member team of National Cadet Corps (NCC), started the twelve days Mount Deo Tibba expedition from second week of September this year and scaled Mount Deo Tibba on 19th September.
The climbers started the expedition from Manali and trekked through the trails of Chikka, Sheri, ABC camp, camp 1 and summit 1 to reach the summit of Deo Tibba.
“To scale Deo Tibba was a challenging task and it is my toughest expedition so far but I never felt that I couldn’t do it. For the first time I was leading the team of eighteen members to summit Deo Tibba which was something unique experience for me,” Nahida said while talking to Rising Kashmir over phone from Kullu.
Situated in the Pir Panjal Range of mountains in Manali region of Himachal, Deo Tibba is the second highest peak in Himachal Pradesh, located in the Kullu District at a height of 6,001 meters above sea level, after Indrasan having height of 6,221 meters above sea level.
“We trekked over glaciated tracks. We passed through beautiful and picturesque views with snow-capped mountains and gushing streams which were pleasing to the eyes,” she says.
Before expedition, the team (climbers) went through one month of professional mountaineering course which include training and special course sessions, from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) at Uttarkashi.
“To trek Mount Deo Tibba or other highest peaks, one should have prior knowledge and experience of trekking besides requires great physical and mental fitness along with acclimatisation,” she says.
She says the climbers have to face many challenges ranging from avalanches and crevasses during the trek.
“The foremost thing during scaling any peak is to look for ones safety. It can be very dangerous at times and any untoward incident can happen on mountains. So to face and tackle the situation we (climbers) have to remain focussed and on our toes,” Nahida says.
Before conquering Deo Tibba Peak, Nahida along with another Kashmiri climber, Danish Mukhtar of Anantnag, has also scaled Friendship Peak, which is located in the Pir Panjal range of Himachal Pradesh having an elevation of 5289 meters, in July this year.
In May 2018, Nahida ventured Mount Tatakuti Peak, which is located in the Pir Panjal range of Jammu & Kashmir and in March 2018, she successfully climbed Mount Mahadev in Srinagar.
Apart from scaling peaks Nahida has also trekked many tracks within and outside the state as well.
The young mountaineer, Nahida from Zewan Srinagar, carved for being the mountaineer from the very early age and has trekked nearby small mountains owing to her love for nature and mountains.
“From my childhood I was fond of scaling mountains and I always wanted to do something different in my life so I chose mountaineering and with time it became my ardour. Whenever some guests used to visit our home, I always used to take them to mountains, so the journey started from that time,” she recalls.
Getting support from family has helped Nahida to walk on the adventurous journey that is full of challenges.
“My family is playing a central role and it is through their immense support that motivates me to cherish my dreams,” she said.
Nahida, who belongs to a humble background, said the equipments and safety gears of a climber are very expensive and state government does not provide any support to finance her dreams.
“I take equipments on rent basis from J&K Tourism as the equipments are costly and it’s not possible for everyone to afford the cost. We (valley climbers) don’t have that much support from government or other institutions so we have to manage ourselves to chase our dreams. I’m highly dependent on ‘Kashmir Elite’, which is sponsoring me. Whenever I get the green signal from them and only then I’m able to start my expedition,” Nahida asserted.
Nahida has done basic and advance level mountaineering courses from NIM and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering respectively in this year.
“I learned a lot from these institutions. I came to know about the various techniques and skills of mountaineering, using of equipments, etc. From the very beginning my performance has been up to the mark. Now I’m planning to go through Rescue and Research course as well from March 2019,” she says.
Nahida is ogling to conquer the highest peak of the world, Mount Everest, having altitude of 8,850 meters above sea level, for which she is waiting for the green signal from sponsors.
“My strongest desire and goal is to conquer the highest peak, Mount Everest and for that I will start preparing myself soon after arriving from Himachal Pradesh. I want to summit many peaks to acquaint myself and boost my experience so that I can summit Mount Everest. I will try to practice both within and outside state. I will start my next voyage towards Kolahoi Peak of Anantnag district, from 5th October,” Nahida expressed.
