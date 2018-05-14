Naeem urges engineers to adhere to set deadlines

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Minister for Public Works, (PWD) Naeem Akhtar, urged the engineers of his department to strive for achieving set deadline to ensure early benefit of these vital road and bridge projects to the people.
According to an official, Naeem chaired a meeting to review the physical and financial achievements progress on NABARD and Central Road Fund (CRF) road and bridge projects coming up in Jammu region.
Minister of State for R&B, Education, Tourism, Tribal Affairs, Technical Education, Rural Development, Information, Youth Services & Sports, Revenue, and Culture Shakti Raj Parihar was also present in the meeting.
Naeem the progress on Widening and upgradation of four laning of Satwari Airport R S Pura Road, four laning of Satwari Kunjwani Road, Improvement and upgradation of link road from ChowkiChoura to Kathar via Gehore in block Akhnoor, Widening /improvement of UttarbehniPurmandal road via Mandal, construction of 445 mtr span double lane pre stressed concrete bridge over river Ujh at Juthana District Kathua, improvement and upgradation of Hatli road and other road and bridge projects in parts of Jammu division.
Naeem exhorted upon the engineers not to compromise on quality of work to create durable public infrastructure in the state.
He said road connectivity, construction of quality and safe roads, bridges and tunnels for sustainable and inclusive socio-economic growth is priority of the government.
He asked officials to review the pending development projects to complete these at the earliest.
Shakti Raj asked engineers to strictly adhere to the specifications for the macadamization works and complete the ongoing projects within stipulated time frame.
Earlier, the Chief Engineers R&B and PMGSY gave a detailed briefing about the status of different ongoing road and bridge works.