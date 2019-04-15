Naeem Geelani summoned again by NIA

April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued second notice to Naeem Geelani, the elder son of Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani.

The NIA has asked Naeem to attend the agency’s Delhi headquarters for questioning.

Naeem had been asked to appear before NIA on May 9. It is the second time this month that Naeem has been summoned to appear before agency regarding an alleged funding case.