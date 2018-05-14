Naeem condoles Koul’s demise

Srinagar, May 13:
Minister for Public Works and Culture, Naeem Akhtar has condoled the demise of noted Kashmiri poet, painter and calligrapher, Prithvi Nath KoulSayil, who passed away yesterday.
In his condolence message, the Minister said the deceased was a noble soul who made immense contribution to the field of poetry and calligraphy by his works that have been acclaimed across the world.
“With his death, Kashmir has lost a noble human being and an artist whose sharp insights into our culture, depicted through his life's works including books and paintings, were unparalleled in their intellectual depth. It is a moment of great grief not only for Jammu and Kashmir but the entire artist community," Akhtar said.
Akhtar extended condolences to the bereaved family of Prithvi Nath KoulSayil and artists on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir government, and prayed for strength to the family for tiding over this moment of grief. He said the deceased will be remembered with great reverence for times to come and his contributions will continue to inspire the coming generations.