Nadigam gunfight: Four slain militants identified

Javid SofiShopian
The four militants killed in a gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday have been identified.
The slain militants have been identified as Abid Nabi Chopan of Paddarpora, Basharat Negroo of Chotigam, Mehraj-u-din Najar of Drawni, Anam-ul-haq Malik of Mandujan in Shopian.
They were associated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit, source said.
The slain militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Nadigam village in Shopian in the wee hours on Tuesday. A para-commando was also killed, while two troops were also injured in the gunfight.