May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NAC briefs Guv over security situation

 Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.
Lt Gen. Singh briefed Governor about the overall security situation along the IB, LAC, LoC and hinterland and the anti-militancy operations being conducted by the Army. Governor and the Army Commander also discussed the security arrangements in place for Amarnath Yatra 2019.

