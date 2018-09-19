NABARD organizes workshop on DEDS, other schemes in Kupwara

Rising Kashmir newsKUPWARA SEPTEMBER 18:
National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), today organized a workshop at Kupwara on Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Scheme (DEDS) and other Centrally Sponsored Schemes promoted by NABARD as a Nodal agency in district Kupwara.
Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kupwara, Mohammad Yousuf Mir chaired the workshop which was attended by JD Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, DDM NABARD Zubair Wasil, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Kupwara, officials from Sheep Husbandry, Cooperative Department, KVK, LDM, NRLM Officials, Bankers, NGOs and Progressive Dairy Farmers of the District.
ADDC on the occasion advised animal and sheep husbandry departments to provide all support and cooperation in implementation of the scheme in the district.
He also advised the banks to provide timely sanction of the cases under the scheme, so that maximum beneficiaries will be covered under GOI Schemes. The ADDC stressed on regular conduct of awareness camps on village level and block level in the district so that the people are fully aware of all the schemes.
While giving presentation, DDM NABARD apprised about the benefits of the scheme and the contribution of diary sector to the cause of doubling of farmer income by 2022, especially for small and marginal farmers who constitute almost 85% of the farming community in the district. He also applauded the bankers and Animal Husbandry department for their efforts during 2017-18 in sponsoring and disbursing the maximum number of cases during the period.
The sale and features of the current DEDS and method of online claim was discussed in detail. He said beneficiaries can step up dairy units ranging from 2 animals to 10 at the rate of Rupees 70000 per animal. The scheme also carries a subsidy component of 25% for general category and 33.33% for ST/SC.
DDM said that DEDS scheme has 09 components like the establishment of dairy units, purchase of milking machine, dairy product transportation facility, cold storage facility for dairy products etc, He stressed for sponsoring and disbursement of a greater number of cases under the scheme. He suggested for better backward and forward linkages, adaptation of milk villages, strengthening of veterinary health in the district.
JD Planning, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer and LDM besides progressive farmers also shared their thoughts and experiences on the occasion.