NABARD organizes sensitization prog on DEDS in Baramulla

RISING KASHMIR NEWSSRINAGAR:
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Monday organized a sensitization programme on newly-launched Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Scheme (DEDS) here wherein District Development Commissioner Dr. Nisar Ahmad Naqash was the chief guest.
According to an official, besides DEDS, some other schemes of Government of India supported by NABARD were also discussed to inform the officers from Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Cooperative Department, Bankers, NGOs and progressive dairy farmers of the District.
The DDC urged Animal and Sheep Husbandry department to provide all support and cooperation in the implementation of the scheme in the district. He also advised bankers to provide timely disbursement to the cases forwarded by the line departments so that genuine beneficiaries will get maximum benefit under GOI schemes.
Guiding the participants, NABARD DDM Zubair Ashraf Wasil apprised about the benefits of the scheme and how the dairy sector is contributing to increase the farmer income by 2022.
The salient features of the newly launched DEDS scheme and method of online claim was discussed in detail where it was informed that beneficiaries can set up dairy units ranging from 2-10 animals at Rs 70000 per animal.
It was said that the scheme also carries a subsidy component of 25% for general Category and 33.33% for SC/ST category. It was said that the DEDS scheme has in total nine components like Establishment of Dairy Units, Purchase of Milking Machine, Dairy Product Transportation facility, Cold Storage facility for dairy products, the official added.