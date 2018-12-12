Naatiya function held at Brein

Srinagar, Dec 11:
A Sufi Naatiya function was held at Iqbal Islamia Mission High School here at Brein Nishat. Chairman Kashmir Society International, Farooq Renzu presided over the function.
In his address he appreciated young generation for playing vital role in enriching civilization of Kashmir by reviving ideology of ‘love and ishq.’
He complimented youth particularly students of Iqbal Islamic mission for presenting soul piercing Sufi Naatiya verses in melodious voices. “Every day is meant for celebrating Meelad and express true love and Ishq with Great Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he added.
Renzu said SKICC was first purified by Kashmir Society International by Holy Naat khawani which raised eye brows of authorities of the time.
The function was organized by Shabir Ahmad of Brein, Principal of Iqbal Islamia School, Nazir Ahmad. Those present on the occasion include former Director Animal Husbandry and respectables of area namely Peerzada Syed, chief Imam and Mujawir of holy Shrine Hazrat Gulandin, Gh. Nabi, Gh Rasool, Tariq Shera President Angels Cultural Academy, Jenab Tariq Nizami, Moulana Shabir, Dr.Milat Sahib of Brain, Farooq Ahmad of Ishber, Adil Hussain of KSI, Iqra Pandit of KSI and scores of distinguished personalities of the area.