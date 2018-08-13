Naat competition held at Harwan

Srinagar:
Annual naat and art competition was today held in memory of the founder of NGO Ali Asgar blood bank care foundation J&K on his 11th death anniversary.
The event was held at Kashmir Public School at Barji Theed here. In a statement, the organisers said 24 students from different schools and 12 dargahs participated in the function.
On the occasion, Peer Bilal, social activist was the chief guest. He distributed awards among position holders.
Paying tributes to Khawja Ghulam Muhammad. “He was great social worker who dedicated his life in serving poor needy and deserving patients irrespective of colour, caste, creed or religion,” Bilal said.
Bilal said Khawja established the school to impart quality education among poor students of Harwan area. He said by participating in art competitions, children get good exposure.
Saaqib Ali from KPS Harwan was adjudged first in Naat, Baasit Muzafar from Tailbal bagged second and Saahil Rehman from Scholars School Dara attained third position respectively.
In the art competition, Ifra Aslam from Alfa Secondary School Habak got first, Kafeel Hassan from KPS School Harwan second and Aasif Ali from Scholars School Dara third prize respectively.