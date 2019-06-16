NAAC rankings: No Kashmir college makes to top grade

June 16, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Women College, M A Road gets B , Gandhi Memorial College awarded Grade C

In the aftermath of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation, Government Women College, M A Road has been demoted from grade A to B while as the Ghandi Memorial College Srinagar have been awarded Grade-C.

Similarly, the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) Srinagar, Formerly Government College of Education, have been re-accredited Grade-A

IASE on their website has also stated that the institute has got 3.52 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

According to the grade sheet maintained by the NAAC team, Women College MA Road Srinagar has got Grade-B with an overall CGPA of 2.69 on a scale of 7.

The college had Grade-A since 2012. The Government Degree College (GDC) Magam have been accredited with Grade-B.

According to the accreditation results of the institutions in Kashmir approved by the 40th Standing Committee, Government Degree College Sumbal has got Grade-C with 1.70 CGPA.

Similarly, in the 39th meeting of the Standing Committee, Govt Degree College Bijbehara from the Kashmir was recommended for accreditation by NAAC and was accredited Grade-B with 2.30 CGPA. For the Government Degree College for Women, Baramulla, NAAC has recommended Grade-C with 1.94 CGPA in the 38th Meeting of the Standing Committee.

The Government Degree College Kulgam has also got Grade-C in the recent NAAC visit to the institution.

Principal of the College said, “We were pretty close to Grade-B, but unfortunately we remain behind by 0.7 points only.”

Sources said that the NAAC team will likely visit the Government Degree College Beerwah, Budgam, Char-i-Shareef and Sopore soon for their accreditation.

Pertinently, Sri Pratap College had got Grade-A against the B in the previous NAAC evaluation held in the year 2017.

Secretary Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella said, “New parameters of assessment were incorporated by the NAAC this time to accredit Colleges due to which most of the Colleges across India have got low ranking.”

He said, “Earlier, the autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission (UGC) was assessing 50 percent during the visit which now have been changed to only 30 percent.”

Rohella said that 70 percent of grading in Colleges is being done through an online assessment and most of the Colleges in India have got Grade-B or C.

He also said that the Womens' College MA road Srinagar is one of the leading institutions in the valley and has scored well CGPA.