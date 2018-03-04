N Korea threatens US against military exercise with S Korea

AgenciesPyongyang
A North Korean official on Sunday threatened the U.S. yet again if it takes part in the joint military exercises with South Korea in the coming months.
It further said the military drills between the US and South Korea would harm reconciliation efforts and the North shall be 'forced' to counter the US.
The joint military exercises between the US and South Korea are set to begin in April.
US President Donald Trump had announced on February 23 that 'heaviest sanctions ever' placed on North Korea.
Tensions have remained high since the latest sanctions were put into place.
The North Korean spokesperson said, "It would neither beg for dialogue nor evade the military option claimed by the U.S.".
Earlier Trump indicated to bring a resolution to push North Korea dictated by Kim Jong Un to completely end its nuclear missile program through North Korea said to not negotiate on those terms.
0 Comment(s)