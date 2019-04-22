Mysterious explosion creates panic in Sopore

April 22, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A mysterious explosion Monday created panic in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district forcing shopkeepers and pedestrians to run for their lives.



A police official in Sopore said that miscreants bursted a firecracker during an anti encroachment drive in Sopore town at around 2:40 p.m on Monday.



He said that the miscreants hurled the firecracker towards a CRPF bunker in main chowk Sopore.



“A police team visited the area. It was a firecracker as no splinters of grenade were found around. However we are investigating the matter,” SSP Sopore Javed Iqbal said.



The noise created panic in the area forcing people to run for cover. The situation however normalised soon after police team reached the area.