Mysterious blast injures School principal Doda village

Abid Hussain WaniDoda:
A school principal was seriously injured after in an explosion inside his room at Shiva village of Doda district on Monday morning.
Locals along with police party rushed to the spot and it was found that blast has occurred in principal room of the Government Higher Secondary School Shiva, Doda in which Principal Hoshyar Singh of the school has been injured.
He was was shifted to District Hospital Doda for treatment from where he has been taken to Narayana Hospital Katra for special treatment and is said to be stable.
As per police official, upon enquiry it has been found that at around 09 : 30 am while the Principal along with of his staff members entered the room, a slow intensity blast occurred injuring Hushyar Singh.
“Some furniture items also caught fire. One lady staff member Sharifa has also received minor burn injury in the incident,” a police official said.
He said that the fire was brought under control and the injured shifted to hospital. “Police has taken up the case for investigation into incident to ascertain all the facts.”
DDC Doda Simrandeep Singh, Senior police officers SP Operations Doda Ravinder Pal Singh, SP Bhaderwah Rajinder Kumar, SDPO Bhadarwah Touseef Rishu, CO 10RR, Commander 10RR, SI Sunil I/C PP Bhalla went to the spot for the investigations.
A case FIR No.133 /2018 U/S 324 RPC,03 Explosive substance Act has been registered with Police Station Bhadarwah in this regard. FSL team from jammu has been requisitioned by SSP Doda who shall be reaching the spot in evening, the official added.