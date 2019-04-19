About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 19, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Mysterious blast in Kulgam's Damhal Hanjipora

Panic gripped Damhal Hanjipora area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district after a mysterious blast occurred a near police station on Friday.

A police officer said there is no loss of life or damage to any property.

He said forces have been sent to the area to ascertain the nature of the blast. Further details awaited. 

(Representational picture)

 

