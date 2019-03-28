Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

March 28, 2019 | Agencies

A mysterious blast damaged a house and a car in Srinagar in wee hours of Thursday morning, official sources said.

They said panic gripped in Aluchi Bagh area of the uptown when a blast took place, sound of which was heard in the entire area.

A house and a parked vehicle were damaged due to the impact of the blast, they said.

[Representational Pic]