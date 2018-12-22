Mysterious blast damages house in Gangyal

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 21:
Panic gripped Gangyal area when a mysterious blast took off inside a residential house.
Even as there was no loss of life or injury reported, sources said, the mysterious blast happened in the house of Vijay Gupta at ward number 56 (Pushpa Enclave) in Gangyal, and due to its impact, the house collapsed.
The blast occurred during late night and it spread panic in the locality.
“One person escaped from the house and there were blast spots. The Forensic Science experts also took samples from the spot,” said a female eyewitness.
A neighbour said that there was no one in the house.
Police has registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on to ascertain facts.