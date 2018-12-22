About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mysterious blast damages house in Gangyal

Published at December 22, 2018 12:11 AM 0Comment(s)159views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Dec 21:

 Panic gripped Gangyal area when a mysterious blast took off inside a residential house.
Even as there was no loss of life or injury reported, sources said, the mysterious blast happened in the house of Vijay Gupta at ward number 56 (Pushpa Enclave) in Gangyal, and due to its impact, the house collapsed.
The blast occurred during late night and it spread panic in the locality.
“One person escaped from the house and there were blast spots. The Forensic Science experts also took samples from the spot,” said a female eyewitness.
A neighbour said that there was no one in the house.
Police has registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on to ascertain facts.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top