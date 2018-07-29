My son, husband never returned after forces arrested them, says women from Uri

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, July 28:
Nazir Hussain after being picked up allegedly by forces 21 years back, his mother Mukhama says she could never sleep without seeing her disappeared son’s photo at night.
A 56-year-old mother of Nazir Hussain and wife of Ahma Hussain, Mukhama Hussain of Zimour Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, recalls the grim tale about her disappeared son and husband who both according to Mukhama were picked up by forces in the year 1997 and after that they never returned back.
Sharing her pain and agony, Mukhama said that she will never forget the fateful day when her son and husband were picked up by the forces, saying “There has not been a single night since that I would not see photo of my disappeared son and husband before going to bed”.
“They both were getting ready for the work and army suddenly entered our house and took them along,” she said.
Mukhama said that she has been frequently appealing forces and government to tell her about the whereabouts of her son and husband and “they always used to tell me they would have crossed the border”.
Tears rolling down from her cheeks she said, “I will never stop searching for my son and husband, neither will I give up till I am alive.”
Mukhama said this when scores of families associated with Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) on Saturday staged a silent sit-in here at Press Enclave Srinagar demanding whereabouts of their kith and kin.
On the occasion, Spokesperson of APDP, Tahira Begum said, “My husband disappeared in the year 2002 and till date neither the state government nor central government have traced him, they have also not investigated any of the disappearance cases.”
She said, “In light of the recent first-ever human rights report on Kashmir by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) APDP appeals international institutions to intervene for a comprehensive fact-finding on the issue of enforced disappearances in Jammu and Kashmir.”
APDP said that the association calls upon UNOHCHR and Working Group on Enforced Disappearance (UNWGEID) “to conduct specific extensive in-depth monitoring of the phenomenon of enforced disappearances in Kashmir for a consistent periodical update to the global community”.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com