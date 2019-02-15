My heart goes out to families of slain CRPF men: Azad

New Delhi:
Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition (Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Nabi Azad, has condemned the IED attack on CRPF bus in south Kashmir’s Ledhpora area.
"I strongly condemn the attack and my heart goes out to the families of those killed and the CRPF personnel who are injured,” Azad in a statement issue here said. “It is unfortunate that militancy is again raising its ugly head in Jammu & Kashmir and precious lives of our para-military forces have been lost,” he said. Azad has urged Governor, Satya Pal Malik, to take all possible steps to compensate the families of those killed.