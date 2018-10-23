About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

My grandfather

Published at October 23, 2018


Ursila Imtiyaz

 A golden bean stopped beating

Hard working hands at rest

 

It broke our hearts to see you go

God only takes the best

 

They say that memories are golden

 

Well maybe that is true

But we never wanted memories

 

We only wanted you

Your life was love and labour, your love for your family true

 

You did your best for all of us, we will always remember you

 

We sat beside your bedside, our hearts were crushed and sore, we did our duty to the end, until we could do no more

 

In tears we watched you sinking

We watched you fade away

 

And though our hearts were breaking

We knew you could not stay

 

Our lips cannot speak how we loved you

 

Our hearts cannot tell what to say

 

But God only knows how we miss you, in our home that is lonely today

