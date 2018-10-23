My grandfather

Ursila Imtiyaz
A golden bean stopped beating
Hard working hands at rest
It broke our hearts to see you go
God only takes the best
They say that memories are golden
Well maybe that is true
But we never wanted memories
We only wanted you
Your life was love and labour, your love for your family true
You did your best for all of us, we will always remember you
We sat beside your bedside, our hearts were crushed and sore, we did our duty to the end, until we could do no more
In tears we watched you sinking
We watched you fade away
And though our hearts were breaking
We knew you could not stay
Our lips cannot speak how we loved you
Our hearts cannot tell what to say
But God only knows how we miss you, in our home that is lonely today