MWB approves opening of Zakat Fund Account, modern diagnostic centre at Khanyar

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 28th Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of the J&K Muslim Wakf Board was held under the Chairmanship of Chairman, J&K Wakf Board and Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Friday.

The official spokesperson said during the meeting the Chairman appreciated the steps taken by the Board to strengthen the recovery mechanism and effective utilisation of assets of the Board.

A plethora of welfare and developmental works were approved during the meeting. It was decided that the assets of the Board would be utilised up to their full potential to generate the maximum revenue out of them. It was also unanimously decided that the recovery from the debtors would be further geared up in future.

The spokesperson said that the Board decided to utilise the prime space available at Munawarabad and Eidgah, Srinagar for raising commercial structures with the funds available with them. This, the Board, viewed would boost the resource base of the Wakf in the long run. These structures, the Board decided, will be constructed after consulting the Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Kashmir and Chief Town Planner of the state and would be completed in the six months’ duration only.

The BoD also decided that a well-equipped diagnostic centre would be set up at Khanyar, Srinagar to lessen the burden of medical expenses on the deprived class of the society. The centre would be operated by retired doctors and para-medics on ‘No profit No loss’ basis and would conduct all kinds of diagnostic examinations.

Each member gave nod in the meeting to donate Rs 10,000/- towards the ‘Zakat Fund Account’ to be established by the Board this year. General public will also be encouraged to contribute their charity towards this fund. The Board decided to use this corpus fund for the treatment of poor cancer patients in consultation with the SKIMS administration.

In order to start the Masters in Nursing at Bibi Halima Nursing College from the current session, the Board was informed that the requisite positions have already been created as per the norms of Nursing Council of India. The chair was informed that the college would soon be shifted to new campus constructed at Kathi Darwaza, Srinagar. It was further apprised that sufficient hostel facilities have been created at this new location which would suffice our needs for many years to come.

For timely intervention in making the Wakf properties appealing and better utilised, the Board decided to authorise the Vice-chairman to instantly undertake minor repairs wherever required. The members of the Board also decided to adopt a school each in their vicinity to look after its functioning. They were asked to give their feedback and suggest measures for its better management and results.

Ganai, who is also Chairman of the Wakf Board, entreated upon the members to invest their valuable time towards the functioning of the Board. He said that this will help the Board to grow and serve the society better. He expressed that the Board would take all the measures to enhance its revenue and recovery in the times ahead. The members resolved to bring more efficiency in the functioning of the Board so that people feel contented with its performance.