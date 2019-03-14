MVD Reasi holds awareness programme under SVEEP

March 14, 2019 |

Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday organized an awareness programme under SVEEP at Bus Stand Reasi.

As per an official, Additional Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Rajinder Sharma was the chief guest at the occasion.

The programme was conducted by ARTO Reasi, Shammi Sharma. Addressing the gathering, the ARTO urged them to participate in the electoral process and vote without any external influence.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC urged upon the people to vote for an honest, fair and dedicated candidate only.