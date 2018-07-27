MVD launches postal delivery of driving licenses in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) launched postal delivery of driving licenses here on Thursday in the run up to achieve zero foot fall all its offices.
According to an official, speaking at the launch programme, the ARTO said that henceforth the applicants will get the licenses at their doorsteps through speed post which will ease the rush of visitors at MVD officers.
“The move will reduce the rush of applicants at ARTO office as after applying online sitting at their home, the applicant will have to come to the office only for the driving test.
He said delivery of driving licenses through speed post will also eradicate the practice of applying with fake address and name.
The staff of motor vehicle department, besides a large number of locals were present at the launch of the new mode of service.