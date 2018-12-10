Muzzafar Baig participates in PDP's Monday meet

Yawar HussainSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party’s senior leader and member parliament Muzzafar Hussain Baig Monday participated in the party meeting presided over by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti.
Baig's rapprochement with the party comes weeks after he had accused the party leadership of excluding him from party affairs.
Baig had hinted on joining the Peoples Conference stating that the third front idea mooted by PC should be encouraged.
Post Baig's rebellion PDP President Mehbooba Mufti last week had reached out to him.
Reports have been rife about Baig eyeing for the top party post in the PDP.