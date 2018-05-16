Muzamil of Islamia College wins inter-college road race

Rising Kashmir News
Directorate of Physical Education & Sports University of Kashmir conducted annual Inter college road race for men which witnessed a huge participation from Kashmir university and colleges of the valley. Almost 100 athletes participated in the event. The race was flagged off by Prof. Nisar Ahmad Rather, Director, Physical Education and Sports Grand Lalit which culminated at Rumi gate of Kashmir university.
Muzamil of Islamia college finished first while as Ubaid Gulzarof GDC Anantnag and Riyaz ul Rashid of PG Kashmir University finished second and third respectively.
After the race a prize distribution ceremony was held wherein Basanth Rath, IPS, IGP traffic was the chief guest.
The winners were felicitated with medals and trophies, prizes were also given upto 10 positions.
Speaking on the occasion the chief guest appreciated the participants and apprised them about importance of education, sports and physical fitness.
Later on participants interacted with chief guest and exchanged their ideas.
Prof Nisar Ahmad thanked the chief guest for his presence and authorities of the university, SSP traffic Srinagar, local police, all physical directors, staff of the Directorate, Heath Centre, proctor office, media men etc. for their cooperation in making this event a grand success.