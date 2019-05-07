Muzamil clinches medals in athletics, trains for nationals

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Muzamil Hussain Mir is emerging as one of the top athletes from the Kashmir Valley after winning college and local races.

Recently, Muzamil won Islamia College road race with record time followed by another sky run race at Srinagar in which he claimed 3rd position on April 28, 2019. On the same day, Muzamil went to Gulmarg and participated in the snowshoe race at Kangdoori at 8530 feet height where he claimed second position.

He also participated in the 2 day Athletic Meet organised by Government Degree College Vailoo Daksum in Anantnag on May 1 and May 2, 2019 where he claimed Gold in 3000 meters race, silver in 1500 meters and Bronze in 500 meters race.

Besides making mark in athletics in the Valley, he is also putting his efforts in cycling and trekking.

He got 6th position in the recently held college cycle race and also trekked to Gangbal Lake on April 27, 2019 - when he was a four member group of J&K Adventure Sports Club. This year JK Adventure Sports Club is the first local club to have trekked to Gangbal Lake in snow.