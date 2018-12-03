Muzaffarabad United to take on Zabarwan Rangers in 3rd match

Rising Kashmir News
In the second match of the ongoing 2nd edition of KQCL, defending champions Muzaffarabad United will clash with with Zabrwan Rangers who despite being the tournament favorites last year couldn’t deliver when it mattered the most.
This season captain Sami Ullah has made lot of additional changes to the squad which been powered with the introduction of Irfan Mushtaq, Abdul Mqueet,Yasser, Asif and Arvind.
Kalim Ullah who was the highest wicket taker for Zabrwan Rangers last year is hopeful that they can live up to the expectations and deliver their best.
Muzaffarabad United on the other hand will be missing some of their key players but captain Aqib who knows how to utilize the potential of his players and his team which has been playing together as one complete unit.
Coach Qalendar Khan who has been playing with the Qatar National team knows how to utilize the potential of his team and get the best from the players.
Chairman KQCL Sameer Wani is highly satisfied with the way the tournament is progressing and the impact it has made in getting the community together.