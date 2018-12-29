Muzaffarabad United to lock horns with Zaffron Cricket Club

In the last league match of Kashmir Qatar Cricket League, Defending Champions Muzaffarabad United will be facing last season’s runner up Zaffron Cricket Club.
For Muzaffarabad, it will be a crucial game as their chances of coming in the top two teams depends on the match. They will be aiming for the two crucial points. Rizwan Butt and Saqlain who have done the bulk of scoring will be the players to watch out for.
On the other hand change of captaincy for Zaffron Cricket Club hasn’t worked for them as they are struggling at the bottom of the table and will be playing the eliminator.
Asif Firdousi who has been the biggest disappointment this season will be looking to get back in his grove along with pace spearhead Azhar Hussian and Huzaif Iqbal as Zaffron is looking to break.