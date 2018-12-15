Muzaffarabad United to face Chinar Strikers in 4th match

As the league stage is half way done, defending champions Muzaffarabad United will be facing Chinar Strikers in the fourth match of the season.
Muzaffarabad United that has started the season on the right note will try to stick to their winning combination. Having two quicks Saqlain and Kashif, it will interesting to see how the openers of Strikers deal with them. Saqlain and Rizwan Butt will be the batsman to watch out for.
Chinar Strikers that has won their previous encounter comfortably will try to do their best in order to stage an upset against the mighty United. For the first time a full squad will be available as ace batsmen Jithin and Muzaffar will be returning from vacations.
On the batting front having players like Suhail, Irfan, Avtar and Adil, it will be a keen affair to see how they play against quicks of United and their bowling side which have likes of Omar, Mudasir it will be a interesting battle to watch out for.