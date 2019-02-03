Muzaffarabad United defends KQCL trophy

Defeats Zaffron in title clash of season 2
Rising Kashmir NewsAl Khor:
Defending Champions Muzaffarabad United won the Second Season of Kashmir Qatar Cricket League (KQCL) defeating Zafron Cricket Club by two wickets in a thrilling finale played here at Al Khor Cricket Ground.
Zaffron won the toss and elected to bat first but their openers Asif Firdousi departed for a single along with Mudasir Kirmani who was sent back to dressing room on golden duck. But Huzaib Lone stole the show with his innings of 55*, Sumit Kumar 27, Azhar Hussain 24 and a cameo by Wasim Lone 20 runs helped them post a decent total of 158/9 in 20 overs.
Saqlain 3/14 in 4 overs and Kashif 2/28 in 4 overs were the best bowlers for United.
In reply Muzaffar United were struggling at 25/3 as some inspired bowling by the bowlers of Zaffron made life difficult for the batsman. The innings of 34 runs by Salman changed the momentum of the game as 6 runs were required in the last over. He finished with a mighty six to ensure second title for United, other notable contributors were Rizwan 34 runs and Nasir Khan 22 runs as United achieved the target in 19.1 overs with loss of 8 wickets.
Huzaib Lone 28/3 in 3.1 overs and Asad 32/2 in 4 overs were the best bowlers for Zaffron.
Saqlain of Muzaffarabad United was declared man of the match,player of the series and the best batsman of the tournament as he scored 227 runs and took 11 wickets in the tournament.
Mudasir Rashid of Chinar Strikers was adjudged best bowler of the tournament for his tally of 12 wickets, Abdul Hamid of Strikers won the best catch of the season award. Asim Gundru and Imran were awarded for their duties as match officials.