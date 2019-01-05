Muzaffarabad United beats Zaffron by 3 runs, book place for Qualifier 1

Rising Kashmir NewsAl Khor:
In the last league match of the season 2 of Kashmir Qatar Cricket League, Muzaffarabad United defeated Zaffron Cricket Club by three runs in a thriller here at Al Khor Cricket Stadium to book their place for the Qualifier 1.
Captain of Muzaffarabad United won the toss and elected to bat first. His decision backfired as Zaffron’s opening bowler Asad reduced them to 22/3 in 3 overs. The rearguard Salman and Hamad however stitched a partnership of 126 runs posting a challenging total of 168/6 in 16 overs. The match was reduced to 16 overs per side due to bad weather conditions.
Saqlain was unlucky to miss the first ever century of KQCL as he remained top scorer with 98 and Hamad contributed 40 runs.
Asad had figures of 3/25 in 3 overs and Waseem Lone took 1/ 29 in 2 overs.
In reply, Zaffron received big setback as their star player Asif Firdousi got injured while attempting to take catch of Saqlain but Mudasir Kirmani had other plans as he along with Sumit thrashed the bowlers to all the corners of the ground and a cameo by Asad in the later part of the innings nearly won them the match but in the end they fell short by just 3 runs.
Mudasir top scored with 59 runs, Sumit contributing 34 runs and Asad scored unbeaten 38 runs as Zaffron managed to score 165/ 5 in 16 overs .
Aqib Abbasi had magical figures of 2/18 in his 2 overs as Saqlain was declared man of the match for his efforts.