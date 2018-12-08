Muzaffarabad United beats Zabrwan Rangers by 6 wkts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In the second match of ongoing Kashmir Qatar Cricket League (KQCL), defending champions Muzaffarabad United defeated Zabrwan Rangers by six wickets in a match that was dominated by the batsman of Muzaffarabad United.
Captain Sami Ullah won the toss and elected to bat first but Muzaffarabad United had other plans as their opening bowlers were on fire and bowled a hostile spell of fast bowling.
Zabrwan were reeling at 12/2 at one stage but as soon as Kalim Ullah joined Arvind Kachroo tables tuned. Both the players played sensibly and dispatched the bad balls to fences. Arvind was lucky as he was dropped early in his innings but he made the chance count and scored unbeaten 68 runs. Kalim remained top scorer with 70 runs to post a decent total of 165/2 in 20 Overs.
Hamad gave 23 runs in his 4 overs with Kashif having figures of 28/1 in 4 overs.
In reply Muzaffarabad United lost both openers cheaply but Sqalain Ahmad had other plans. He smashed the fastest 50 of KQCL history as he scored a mighty 65 of just 26 balls and Rizwan Butt top scored with unbeaten 72 as United achieved the target in just 15.2 overs with six wickets in hand.
Najeeb Khan took 2/31 in 3 overs and Muqeet Khan took 23/1 in 3 overs.
Saqlain was declared man of the match for his efforts.