Muzaffarabad to clash with Zaffron for title

In the finals of Kashmir Qatar Cricket League (KQCL) Season 2 defending champions Muzaffarabad United will be facing Zaffron Cricket Club for the championship title here at Al-Khor Cricket Stadium.
Muzaffarabad United started the season on the right note winning three matches and losing only one league. Captain Aqib Abbasi has worked hard with the players and the result is quite evident. Having Saqlain who has scored 219 runs and who also is the second highest run getter in the tournament along with his eight wickets makes him the second highest wicket-taker has made the cemented them as a strong unit. Players like Aqib Abbasi, Salman and Rizwan Khan will be a treat to watch as they try to defend their title.
Zaffron Cricket Club who had lost all of the three league matches and were lying at the bottom of the table. However, they created an upset by beating formidable teams like Zabrwan and Chinar to earn their place in the final. This turnaround has been possible only with the hard work put in by the whole team. Mudasir Kirmani 161 runs along with Asif Firdousi 151 runs contributed to their rise. Huzaib Iqbal, Asad and Azhar Hussain and Amir have also posted impressive performances with their bowling.
The organizers have planned a gala gathering of families along with the members of community as a lot of activities have been planned for the big day with a T-10 match for the kids too.